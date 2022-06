Adam David Patterson, 36, of Punxsutawney, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022 at his mother’s home. He was born on November 8, 1985, in Punxsutawney the son of Kenneth Alan Pearce and Tammy Jean (Patterson) Hawk. Adam graduated from Punxsutawney Area High School and immediately enlisted in the United States Army. During his time in the Army, he received […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/adam-david-patterson/