By: Krissy Turner

CLEARFIELD – A familiar face – Sue Swales Vitullo – has taken over the role of tourism director for Clearfield County.

Swales Vitullo first joined the Clearfield County Recreation & Tourism Authority, also known as Visit Clearfield County, in 2010.

Over the past almost 12 years, she’s served in multiple roles, including travel development specialist and assistant director.

In April she stepped in as interim director with the departure of former director Josiah Jones and in May was named director.

“VCC is planning for a future that will only strengthen Clearfield County’s tourism industry and economy,” shared Swales Vitullo.

“Plans are to spotlight how travel benefits our workforce, supports our local economy and fosters sustainability and innovations.”

She went on to say that “it reconnects us as Americans not only with each other, but also with the world.”

Swales Vitullo believes there’s power in teamwork, and intends to build strong relationships with other local entities.

“I want to build relationships with our Chambers of Commerce, revitalization groups and economic development industry.

“Every business makes an impact on our visitors, and I want to educate those who have the one-on-one interactions with visitors.

“Clearfield County has a lot to offer and I want to give them tools to help visitors find places to eat, things to do.”

But first Swales Vitullo must get her staff in place so they can work collaboratively on VCC goals, but she’s eager to get started.