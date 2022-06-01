DUBOIS – A thrilling adventure awaits as you mingle to find a murderer amongst you at special gallery event.

Winker Art Gallery and Reitz Theater of DuBois are collaborating to bring Murder is a Fine Art to life on Friday, June 17 and Saturday, June 18 at the gallery (36 N. Brady St.).

The show will begin at 6:30 p.m., and doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner is catered by Luigi’s Ristorante and includes choice of roast beef or vegetable lasagna and one complimentary alcoholic beverage.

Murder is a Fine Art details the demise of art critic Libby LaBelle of the Graphic News. For years, LaBelle has used her vitriolic columns to destroy careers of not just artists, but also caterers and event planners alike.

Over the years, her list of enemies has grown. She is set to attend a preview of an upcoming art exhibit, but it may just be her last. Join others at the Winkler Gallery with your investigative skills to solve this case and identify the murderer.

Tickets are available for $50 per seat at reitztheater.com or winklergallery.org, by calling 814-375-4274, or at Ace Fix-IT Hardware in DuBois.