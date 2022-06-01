Lawrence Township
- Police responded to a physical domestic with injuries May 25 on Lawrence Avenue in Hyde. Upon arrival, contact was made with a female who allegedly struck a male causing visible injuries. Both were found to be under the influence of alcohol; the female was taken into custody as a result of the incident. She was charged with simple assault and housed in county jail.
- Police received a report concerning a theft May 29 at Sapp Bros., Clearfield. During the incident, someone allegedly removed a license plate from a vehicle parked there. The investigation is ongoing.
- Police received a report of criminal mischief May 24 at the Discovery House, Clearfield. According to police, a male was unable to receive medication because he wasn’t following the appropriate testing procedures. As a result, he allegedly began smashing items inside the facility, including a window. The male was trespassed from the property and charges have been filed.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred May 29 on Washington Avenue, Hyde. During a traffic stop, a Clearfield male was allegedly under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of a “switchblade” knife. He was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for a legal blood draw with charges pending.
- Police reported a drug-related DUI occurred May 28 in the area of the Hyde Car Wash. During a traffic stop, the passenger – a Curwensville male – was found in possession of suspected Fentanyl and numerous items of drug paraphernalia. The driver – a Bigler male – was allegedly found in possession of drug paraphernalia and to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He subsequently refused to submit to a legal blood draw, and the males were released from the scene. Charges were filed against both as a result of the incident.
- Police received a report of harassment May 18 on Flegal Road, Clearfield. According to police, multiple suspicious packages were sent anonymously to a female. The investigation is ongoing at this time.