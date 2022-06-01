All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area. Assembly 7am-3:30pm Monday- Friday WE PAY WEEKLY!!! Duties (But not limited to): Be able to use multiple small hand tools Maintain appropriate records and reports Perform assembly tasks over a lengthy time span Requirements: High school diploma or equivalent Must be able to pass pre- employment screening […]

