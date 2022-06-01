The Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission recently ruled that former Clearfield County Controller Charles “Tom” Adamson violated the state’s Public Official and Employee Ethics Act.

Specifically, the commission ruled Adamson used “his authority for the private pecuniary benefit” of his daughter, Kaitlin Evans, when he appointed Evans to fill the vacant deputy controller position.

On Aug. 25, 2020, Adamson sought the county’s approval on Evans’ appointment and hiring, even though it raised concerns for the board of commissioners.

Adamson, at the time, admitted that hiring family “isn’t ideal” but stated: “under certain circumstances, there are necessities and the county does practice in hiring family.”

The commission also found Adamson failed to disclose on statements of financial interests filed for 2015-2019 calendar years direct or indirect sources of income.

It found Adamson failed to disclose his office, directorship or employment in any business on his statements of financial interests for calendar years 2018 and 2019.

Adamson has been ordered to pay $750 to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and file “complete and accurate” statements of financial interests for calendar years 2015-2019.

Adamson served as acting controller from Jan. 1, 2016 through Dec. 31, 2017, and as controller from Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2021.