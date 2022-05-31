PENFIELD – The schedule of programs has been announced for June 10-12 at Parker Dam State Park.

Friday, June 10

Moon—Phases, Eclipses, etc.:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

June 14 is a super moon – just what does that mean? Learn about moon phases, how a lunar eclipse happens (solar eclipse too), blue moon, black moon, and so on.

Saturday, June 11

Mushroom Walk: with Guest—Central PA Mushroom Club

1 p.m. – Environmental Education Classroom

Enjoy this walk and discover more about the world of mushrooms and how to identify them with the Central PA Mushroom Club.

Hike Souders Trail:

3 p.m. – outside Park Office

Enjoy this short, guided hike along the Souders Trail loop. Meet the largest White Pine in the park, and then learn how to age them. Wear appropriate shoes and bring water.

Red, White and Blue Naturally:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

June 14 is Flag Day – and the colors of our flag are red, white, and blue. Where can these colors, or names, be found in nature? There are more than you think.

Sunday, June 12

Tea and Talk:

7 p.m. – Beach House steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk for this year will be about the “wood wide web”, a term coined 25 years ago in the journal Nature.

