CLEARFIELD – One of the inmates who escaped from the Clearfield County Jail on Monday was incarcerated on serious charges, which seem to indicate he is dangerous.

Donald John White, 46, whose address is now listed as Brockway, has been allegedly assaulting and terrorizing the same female victim in DuBois for months, even though there was a protection from abuse order against him.

This led to several cases being filed and White being held in the county jail.

He fled from the facility while on “grass cutting detail,” according to a previous report.

White and Robert L. Miller Jr., 51 of Clearfield, allegedly took off their prison uniforms and left the area wearing only white T-shirts, boxers and sneakers. They are still at large.

White is described as being a six-foot, five-inch balding white male with green eyes. He weighs approximately 220 pounds.

Miller is a five-foot, 11 inches tall white male with brown hair and hazel eyes. His weight in court documents is listed as 170 pounds.

Donald John White

Robert L. Miller Jr.

White was awaiting trial on charges of kidnap to inflict terror, a felony, and misdemeanor unlawful restraint, terroristic threats and simple assault in a case stemming from an incident on Feb. 17 when he reportedly kept the victim in her home for an entire weekend. (For more info on this case, click here)

In January he also kept the same victim against her will in her home and assaulted her.

For this he is charged with two counts of terroristic threats, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, false imprisonment and harassment. (For more information on this case, click here)

He also has a case from an incident in September when White allegedly had a gun and was threatening the kill the victim and her kids if police came to the home.

When they got to the house, the back door was locked so officers used a ram to make entry, according to the affidavit.

White was located under the bed in a third-floor bedroom. He reportedly would not show the officers his hands and yelled at them to shoot him.

In addition, he has a Jefferson County case in relation to an incident on Aug. 7 near state Route 28 in Snyder Township when he allegedly held an infant by his feet while threatening both the child and mother.

Miller,who was on state parole, was incarcerated for a case filed in April in connection to a theft from a River Road property.

The criminal complaint details how police were led to Miller as a suspect in the burglary because the victim learned Miller was trying to sell one of the stolen items.

A purchase was set up by the victim with police accompanying him to Miller’s residence where they found the item.

Miller claimed he had gotten it from a man named “Dave”. A search of his residence led to officers finding suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He is charged with misdemeanor receiving stolen property, intentional possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bail in this case was $5,000.

He was also on state parole for two cases from 2018.

According to the first affidavit in September of 2017, police spotted Miller driving even though he had a suspended license. After he tried to hide his face and drove the wrong way out of a parking area, a traffic stop was initiated.

The officer found Miller was under the influence, was carrying over $4,500 in cash and more than 10 grams of methamphetamine.

Miller pleaded guilty to felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, and criminal use of a communication facility, as well as driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia in April of 2019.

For this, he was sentenced to 21 months to five years in state prison.

In the second case, Miller was charged with felony theft for stealing $10,000 from a Clearfield Borough residence. He pleaded guilty and was given a consecutive sentence of one to three years.

Although the cases are listed as inactive, on Tuesday, both men were charged with felony escape, according to online court documents.

An affidavit states they were last seen heading toward U.S. Route 322 near Kurtz Bros., where they were seen crossing the highway and heading toward the woods.

Several police departments and K9 units were reportedly utilized in the search that included the Wolf Run area, Beauty Lane, Hammermill Lane and along the river. Eventually the search was called off after authorities exhausted all leads.