We celebrate the life of Margaret “Peg” Swanson, 101, who passed away peacefully on Friday, May 27, 2022. She was born April 30, 1921 in Leetonia, Ohio, the daughter of the late Frank and Anna (Walzer) Helman. Peg was married to the late David J. Swanson and was lovingly devoted to him until his death on March 7, 2006. Peg’s […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/margaret-peg-swanson/