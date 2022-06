Lois Adelia (Kifer) Aharrah, 94, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022, while a resident of Brookside Senior Living. She was born on September 19, 1927, to the late John Chesterfield and Cora Ellen (Kahle) Kifer in Kane, PA. Lois worked for G.C. Murphy Co. throughout her career. Lois married Charles Spurgeon Aharrah Jr., on June 6, […]

