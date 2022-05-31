Clearfield Borough
- Police responded to a South Third Street residence for a reported altercation between two individuals. Upon arrival, officers determined the incident to be verbal in nature.
- Police responded to Elm Street for a report of a disorderly juvenile. Police arrived and deescalated the incident.
- Police responded to a reported overdose at an Ogden Avenue residence. Police made contact with a male who stated that he also had dislocated his shoulder. EMS transported the male to the hospital.
- Police received a report of a suspicious male looking into car windows. Police located the male who was found to be heavily intoxicated. EMS transported the male to the hospital; citations will be filed as a result of the incident.
- Police recovered a cell phone that was found at a North Third Street establishment. If you have lost a cell phone, please claim it at the Clearfield Borough Police Department.
- While on patrol, police observed a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Woodland Road. The investigation is ongoing.
- Police received a report about a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of Reed Street. Police made contact with the individuals and allegedly found them in possession of a controlled substance. Charges will be filed.
- Police responded to a Woodland Road residence for a report of a small skunk that was acting odd. Police were unable to locate the skunk and the Game Commission was notified.
Curwensville Borough
- Police were called to a physical domestic at the Locust Street Apartments. Upon arrival, it was learned the victim had fled while the suspect, identified as Adam Rauch, was located on-scene. Rauch had reportedly made threats towards police; he was taken into custody and charges were filed.
- Police were called to a Meadow Street business for a report of criminal mischief. At the scene, officers found several windows, heavy equipment and fire suppression devices had been damaged. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
- Police were called to a Center Street residence where an aggressive dog was reportedly running at large.
- Police were called to the Naulton Road area, where a suspicious male was reportedly walking on the roadway. Police located the male, and everything was found to be OK.
- Police were dispatched to a Sunset Lane residence for a reported physical domestic in progress. According to police, a male was allegedly assaulting another male. Charges are currently pending at this time.
- Police conducted a traffic stop on North Street, during which the driver of the vehicle, Tustin Grassmyer, was found to have a suspended driver license and multiple warrants. Grassmyer was taken into custody and transported to the Clearfield County Jail.
- Police were dispatched to Ridgeview Elder Care for possible verbal abuse. The investigation is ongoing.