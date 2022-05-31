DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – The Dubois Central Catholic baseball team made the most of their limited scoring chances and lack of base hits to come away with a 5-1 victory over Clarion-Limestone to claim the District 9 Class A baseball championship Monday afternoon at Showers Field. (Photos by Diane Lutz) Byline: Steve Smail The Cardinals drew eight walks and also […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/dubois-central-catholic-downs-clarion-limestone-to-claim-class-a-crown-5-1/