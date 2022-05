AshleLee M. Okamoto, Age 30 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, May 28, 2022 at her home. Born on December 31, 1991 in Butler, PA, she was the daughter of Sekia Okamoto & Cheryl (Bunker) Hibbard. Her father survives and lives in North Carolina and her mother survives and lives in DuBois, PA. AshlelLee was working as a clerk at DuBois […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/ashlelee-m-okamoto/