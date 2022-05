Peter Carlisle McGee, 68 of McGee’s Mills, passed away Friday May 27, 2022 at the family home in McGee’s Mills, PA. He was born July 14, 1953 to Harold Byron and Marjorie Hill McGee in DuBois, PA. Peter is survived by a sister and a brother, Wendy McGee Schuknecht and family Scottsdale, AZ, and Thomas Byron McGee and wife Anna […]

