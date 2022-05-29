RIMERSBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Korner Restaurant is offering Stuffed Chicken Breast as their special on Sunday, May 29. There are daily specials and homemade soup Tuesday through Saturday! The Korner Restaurant is open for dine-in. Take out is always available! The daily specials are as follows: Sunday, May 29 – Stuffed Chicken Breast Monday, May 30 – CLOSED Tuesday, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-the-korner-restaurant-is-offering-stuffed-chicken-breast-today-closed-monday-other-daily-specials-throughout-the-week/