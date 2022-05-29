CLEARFIELD – Penn State Extension – Clearfield County will be offering a free pressure canner gauge testing session on June 9, from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The Extension is located at 6395 Clearfield-Woodland Hwy., Ste. 1, Clearfield, (at Automart on U.S. Route 322), and can be reached at 814-765-7878, Ext. 1.

Penn State Extension – Elk County, located at 300 Center St., Ridgway (814-776-5331), is also offering this service on June 9, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

If you are unable to attend during these hours, please drop off your lid and gauge prior to June 9 at either Extension office to be checked. You will then be notified when it is finished.