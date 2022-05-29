PENFIELD – Programs have been announced for Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5 at the Parker Dam State Park.

Friday, June 3

A Squirrel’s Guide to Success:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

This family of rodents has adapted to living across the globe. Watch and learn about the ways some squirrel species survive in various habitats. Whether it be underground, in trees, or even while “flying”, squirrels seem to have an ability to solve any of the problems that they encounter.

Saturday, June 4

Hike Beaver Dam Trail:

10 a.m. – outside Park Office

Enjoy a guided hike on this 2.2-mile trail that crosses over Mud Run, where there are many beaver meadows. Wear appropriate shoes and bring water.

Rodents Running Wild:

3 p.m. – Beach House steps

From beavers to porcupines to many of their much smaller cousins, there are a lot of rodents running around Penn’s Woods. Come learn more about this diverse family of mammals.

Big Dam Movie:

8:30 p.m. – Campground Amphitheater

This video will submerse you into the world of a beaver. They are nature’s engineers and many people are unaware of the beaver’s day-to-day life. Watch and discover more about PA’s largest rodent.

Sunday, June 5

Tea and Talk:

7 p.m. – Beach House steps

Bring your own cup to sample some sweet fern/mountain mint tea grown right here in the park. Talk for this year will be about the “wood wide web”, a term coined 25 years ago in the journal Nature.

