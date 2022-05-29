Dear Editor:

As you might expect, I’m extremely saddened by the senseless, tragic gun violence that our country has (once again) recently endured.

Times like these bring out both “sides” of the gun issue, onto their respective “soapboxes,” each vying to be louder than the other. However, I’m writing today to advocate for less soapbox moments, and more collaboration.

Let me start with a little personal history. I grew up with guns all around me, and in my hands. I learned to shoot at age four, with my prized BB gun.

I spent many an hour shooting ‘skeet’ with my pump 12 gauge, or practicing with my .22 by shooting at spent cartridges pounded into a board.

My grandpap had at least 20 rifles and shotguns in his hunting cabinet; my stepfather had over 50. I hunted for sport, and I used rifles to kill predators and pests (such as groundhogs) on my family farm. Therefore, I think it’s fair to say that I have a long history with firearms.

I have never advocated for taking such weapons away from any law-abiding citizen, nor am I about to start today.

We all know that in this aspect – as in many aspects of life – it is the rogue, terrible actions of a few that threaten the safe actions of the many.

However, it is equally obvious that we have an epidemic of gun violence, particularly in schools. To ignore this problem is to consign more children to die. Is that really who we are as a nation?

I grew up reading about the ability of the United States to solve problems on an epic scale. In just the last 120 years, Americans conquered flight, split the atom, beat back Nazi Germany and the horrors of the Holocaust, eradicated polio, and sent men to the moon.

We even took the difficult steps needed to address racial segregation – no mean feat in a country with our history of racial tensions. Yet we are supposed to believe that mass shootings represent an insurmountable problem, that there is no way to even begin to address this issue?

I hear complaints every day that this issue (and others) has been “politicized.” What exactly does that mean? Laws are passed by political means; as such, technically every major issue is “politicized” in some way.

I believe in the power of democracy to solve problems, but people actually have to listen to each other for that to function.

So, I hear my more conservative friends when they say they are concerned about this leading to continual erosion of gun ownership rights. I call on my more liberal friends to commit to protecting the basic rights of law-abiding gun owners.

I also hear – and agree with – those who wonder why we have loopholes for gun background checks; why there isn’t a stronger relationship between mental health providers and law enforcement when it comes to performing such background checks; why responsible gun owners defend high-capacity magazines and semi-automatic assault-style rifles; and perhaps most importantly, why there seems to be no willingness to engage on even the most rudimentary steps to improve the situation.

Polls show that nearly 90 percent of our citizens favor universal background checks. Statistics show that when the 1994 assault weapon ban ended, mass shootings skyrocketed.

Many if not most other democratic countries already have such bans in place; those countries have a far lower rate of gun violence per capita than the United States.

To Central PA gun owners – and legislators – please lead on this issue, and not by refusing to talk. I know you detest these crimes, and I know you worry about the safety of all of our children in schools. Join the conversation.

Advocate for some incremental, common-sense solutions. If you have solutions other than the ones mentioned above, let’s debate them – civilly and respectfully – in open forums, and in state/federal legislatures.

Please, don’t refuse to act out of fear, or due to misinformation about “those liberals wanting to take all our guns.” I’d remind everyone that in 2009, the Democrats had the Presidency, and massive majorities in the House and Senate. Stripping the populace of guns was never even discussed by Congress.

Too many kids have died already. It’s time to act. To continue to ignore this massive problem would be a permanent stain on our country.

Please, let’s all work together to find common ground.

Dave Glass

DuBois