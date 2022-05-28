CLEARFIELD – Local firefighters and Clearfield Borough Mayor Mason Strouse are thanking a young boy for his quick, life-saving actions after a fire.

The third-grader – Cooper – was playing outside around 8:30 p.m. Friday when he noticed his neighbor’s residence was on fire.

“… Cooper quickly notified a member of his family, and they dialed 911,” Strouse shared on social media.

“This phone call was the only phone call received about this incident. Clearfield Fire Department would like to thank Cooper.

“Because of Cooper’s quick action, a life was saved. The CFD and the community are extremely proud of you!”

The first firefighters arrived on-scene at 401 E. Cherry St., within seconds, finding a working fire with entrapment on the third floor.

Within minutes the woman resident was rescued from her apartment and treated by medical personnel.

Fire crews were then able to quickly make entry and extinguish the flames with no major extension to the residence.

“Crews were able to contain most damage to one room,” according to the Clearfield Fire Department. “Strong work …. on-scene.”

Lawrence Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 1, Hyde Fire Co. and Curwensville Rescue Hose & Ladder assisted on-scene.