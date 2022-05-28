Pre-settlement loans aren’t like traditional loans—they’re much safer. Read on to learn how pre-settlement loans can help you win your lawsuit.

It doesn’t matter how strong your case is—if you’re engaged in a lawsuit, it is going to take time. Personal injury cases can take years before they’re settled, so how are you planning to pay your attorney’s fees for that long? There are several firms that offer pre-settlement funding, which is essentially a cash advance on the settlement money you hope the case will provide.

When most people hear “pre-settlement funding,” they think of a personal loan they’ll need to pay back. Luckily, pre-settlement funding is non-recourse, which means that you don’t need to return a dime unless you win your case.

The only scenario where you need to repay your funder is after you make a lot of money—meaning you can afford to pay! Read on to learn how a pre-settlement loan can help you win your case.

Afford Your Lawyer

Lawyers are expensive, but they’re also crucial to winning your case and getting the best settlement possible. After a year of legal fees, do you think you’ll be able to afford your attorney without a little financial assistance? Pre-settlement loans give you the cash you need, and you can do with it as you see fit.

Get the Treatment You Need

Many personal injury claims arise from car accidents, and car accident injuries are no joke. It’s easy for something small to get worse when left untreated. You don’t want to put your case in jeopardy because you can’t afford to keep going with all the medical bills you need to pay. Funding services allow you to pay for the treatment you need, dipping into your future settlement money.

However, you should be careful with what pre-settlement funding firm you choose. There are a few factors to watch for in reputable firms.

Makes Companies Settle

Depending on who your lawsuit has you tangled up with, you may be squaring off against big companies—companies that can afford to wait you out. However, once corporations learn that you can afford to stay in the lawsuit for years with pre-settlement funding, many become inclined to settle.

Now that you know how a pre-settlement loan can help you win your case, contact a reputable pre-settlement funding firm and get the justice you deserve!