HARRISBURG, Pa. – With costs for electric generation increasing on June 1 for many utility customers, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) reminds consumers they have options to manage anticipated higher bills and, in particular, stresses that consumers currently struggling to pay monthly bills should act now and seek assistance by contacting their utility. Through its ongoing #CallUtilitiesNow campaign, the […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/electric-rates-increasing-up-to-45-starting-next-week/