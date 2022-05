Here’s a fun way to spice up your grilling! Ingredients: 6 tablespoons Dijon mustard 6 tablespoons brown sugar 3 tablespoons unsweetened apple juice 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 4 bone-in pork loin chops Steps: -In a small bowl, combine the first four ingredients. -Pour 2/3 cup marinade into large resealable plastic bag; add the pork chops. Seal bag and turn to […]

