TREASURE LAKE – The finishing touches are being applied to the Veterans Memorial at Treasure Lake.

“This tribute to the brave men and women could not have been accomplished without the support of our community,” says Amy Dube, marketing manager.

A special dedication ceremony for the Veterans Memorial will take place on Monday, May 30 at 1 p.m.

The memorial is located on a plot of land bordering Woolendean Road, directly across Bay Road from the Lakeview Lodge parking lot.