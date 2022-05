Brian A. “Andy” Bowser, 54, of Chicora, PA, lost his battle with multiple sclerosis on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Chicora Medical Center. He was born on October 4, 1967, in Clarion, PA the son of Lawrence M. “Bud” and Sharon (Young) Bowser. Andy was a 1989 graduate of Union High School and had attended DeVry University receiving his Associates […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/brian-a-andy-bowser/