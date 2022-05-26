BROCKWAY – One game away from competing for a District 9 championship, the Lady Tide were looking to make it their fourth straight victory. However, a shutout by senior Julie Peterson was too much to handle for Curwensville, ending their 2022 campaign with a 12-10 overall record after a 6-0 loss to the Ramettes of Johnsonburg.

The Lady Tide collected seven hits, but could not string together the right combination of them to push any runners across. Curwensville’s counterparts collected nine hits and used an early lead to put the pressure on the Lady Tide offense.



Two hits a piece from Jenna Kasmierski and Julie Peterson helped lead the way for the Johnsonburg offense, with Kasmierski going 2-2 with a walk and an RBI. Peterson supported her own cause in the circle with a 2-3 game at the plate while adding two of the six runs for the home team on the scoreboard.



The home squad scored their first run in the bottom of the first as Zoey Grunthaner singled home Julia Jones with two outs. They added their second run an inning later as Julia Jones sac-fly scored Julie Peterson to help Johnsonburg take a 2-0 lead.



In the bottom of the fourth, Jenna Kasmierski’s single to right plated leadoff batter Natalie Dunworth to extend the lead to 3-0. After a quiet inning and a half, three insurance runs were added by the Ramettes in the bottom of the sixth inning.



A single by Julie Peterson and then a bunt single by Maria Casilio put two on with nobody out. With Peterson moving up to third during the Casilio at-bat, an RBI groundout by Dunworth allowed her to score for the second time in the game to make it a 4-0 Johnsonburg advantage.



A triple by Julia Jones allowed Casilio to come around and score the fifth run of the game and make it a 5-0 lead. After a Kasmierski walk, she attempted to steal second but was tagged out. This didn’t stop Jones from scoring on the steal of home during the same play to score the last run of the game and give Johnsonburg the 6-0 win over the Lady Tide.



For Curwensville, Joslynne Freyer did her best to help will her team to victory with two hits of her own in the loss. The senior fired every single pitch this season for the Lady Tide, torn ACL and all. Her two hits led the Curwensville offense, with Taylor Luzier, Shyanne Rudy, Teagan Harzinski, Madison Butler, and Natalie Wischuck collecting the others Wednesday evening.



Overall, it was a great season for the Curwensville Lady Tide. They fell just one game short of competing for a District 9 crown, a major goal that every program has to begin their season. At 12-10 overall, this group can feel some satisfaction about posting another winning record and winning a D9 playoff game.

CURWENSVILLE – 0

Tylor Luzier (CF) 3010, Joslynne Freyer (P) 4020, Shyanne Rudy (2B) 4010, Mackenzie Wall (3B) 4000, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 2010, Maddie Butler (RF) 3010, Addison Butler (C) 2000, Natalie Wischuck (SS) 3010, Rylee Wiggins (LF) 2000, Ava Olosky (PH) 1000, Kaylie Shaw 0000. TOTALS 28 0 7 0.

Batting

TB: Maddison Butler, Joslynne Freyer 2, Teagan Harzinski, Taylor Luzier, Shyanne Rudy, Natalie Wischuck

SAC: Addison Butler

ROE: Maddison Butler

FC: Addison Butler, Maddison Butler

JOHNSONBURG – 6

Natalie Dunworth (CF) 3111, Julia Jones (3B) Jenna Kasmierski (1B) 2011, Shelby Sorg (RF) 4010, Zoey Grunthaner (C) 4011, Anna Duffield (DP) 2000, Payton Delhunty (SS) 3000, Julie Peterson (P) 3220, Maria Casilio (2B) 3110, Priscilla Ehrnesberger (LF) 0000. TOTALS 25 6 8 5.

Batting

2B: Julie Peterson

3B: Natalie Dunworth, Julia Jones

TB: Natalie Dunworth 3, Julia Jones 3, Jenna Kasmierski 2, Shelby Sorg, Zoey Grunthaner, Julie Peterson 3, Maria Casilio

RBI: Natalie Dunworth, Julia Jones 2, Jenna Kasmierski, Zoey Grunthaner

HBP: Jenna Kasmierski

SB: Natalie Dunworth, Julia Jones, Maria Casilio

CS: Jenna Kasmierski

Fielding



E: Shelby Sorg

Score by Inning

Curwensville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.

Johnsonburg 1 1 0 1 0 3 x.

Pitching

Curwensville

Joslynne Freyer 6 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 6 ER, 5 BB, 4 K.

Johnsonburg

Julie Peterson 7 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 7 K.

W – Julie Peterson. L – Joslynne Freyer (12-10).