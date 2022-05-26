Picking the type of filament you will use for your project can be difficult if you have no experience. Look here for tips on which filament to use!

3D printing is a fascinating field for a variety of reasons, including the almost endless possibilities it offers. Choosing the correct 3D printing filaments is one of those seemingly limitless choices.

It can be daunting to try to figure out which filament is perfect for you while looking at all the different options available. Each one has its own set of qualities, applications and traits to think about. Where do you begin? Here are some top tips on how to decide which type of 3D printing filament to use.

The Most Important Consideration

The most crucial consideration when selecting the right 3D printer filament is the intended use of your creation. In the end, the function of the thing you’re printing will determine which filament you use.

This means you don’t need the most expensive materials available. These materials are frequently more expensive and inconvenient to print, and just because they’re high-end doesn’t mean they’ll add value to your print. Don’t be afraid to use more basic materials if they’re more in line with the overall purpose of what you’re printing.

Materials for Prototyping and Tooling

3D printing can create prototypes and tools that aid in the manufacturing process. The most typically utilized materials are PLA and PET-G. If you need a prototype or tool resistant to harsh chemicals, heat or stress, you should consider a more sophisticated material, such as ABS or TPU.

You can also use resin materials for 3D printing, even though they have different properties compared to ABS. In any case, look for materials that are stronger and more durable, especially for tooling. A more resistant carbon fiber material, such as PAHT CF15, might be an excellent choice.

Commercial Use Needs

If you need your product ready for commercial use, you should use a mid-level or professional material, such as PA, PAHT CF15 or TPU. The fundamental feature of TPU is that it’s both flexible and robust. TPU is an excellent choice for things that must flex and last for a long time. If you want a more professional appearance, a carbon fiber material would be a fantastic choice because it appears sleek and is extremely sturdy.

Hopefully, you enjoyed this article on the best ways to decide which type of 3D printing filament to use! As you might guess, this only scratches the surface when it comes to 3D printing material considerations. At the end of the day, you’ll select the 3D printing material based on a number of factors. You can experiment and try out what works best for you and your prints the more you work with 3D printing.