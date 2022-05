Edwin R. “Ed” Bowser, 83 of Mahaffey, passed away, Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at his home. He was born September 18, 1938 to Frank M. and Dorothy (Peace) Bowser in McGee’s Mills. Ed was a 60-year member of the Punxsutawney Masons Lodge, Altoona Jaffa Shriners and Punxsutawney Eagles, FOE 1231. He was a partner in the Bowser Lumber Company with […]

