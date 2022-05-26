CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges following a DUI crash that seriously injured two victims in October of 2021 in Bradford Township.

John F. Moore, 45, is charged with two felony counts each of aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle and accidents involving death or injury while not licensed.

He is also charged with misdemeanor accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, DUI (three counts) and use/possession drug paraphernalia, plus six summaries.

Moore waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday during centralized court. Unable to post $25,000 bail, Moore remains incarcerated at the Clearfield County Jail.

The charges stem from a DUI crash that occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m. Oct. 16, 2021 on U.S. Route 322 in Bradford Township, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

It was discovered that Moore’s Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west when it crossed the two-way center turning lane before entering the eastbound lane and striking a Toyota 4Runner.

The driver of the Toyota 4Runner reportedly suffered serious injuries, which included a broken foot, broken leg, broken ribs and a bruised lung.

In addition, a passenger of Moore’s vehicle suffered a broken tailbone, broken ribs, broken pubic bone and a fractured pelvis. Another passenger in his vehicle suffered minor injury.

A passenger of Moore’s vehicle told troopers that Moore had used heroin prior to driving. A used hypodermic needle was reportedly located on the front passenger seat in plain view.

A multi-colored rubber container, which appeared to contain methamphetamine, was also observed on the front passenger floorboard, according to the affidavit.

A background check of Moore indicated he was operating this vehicle while having a suspended license and was previously convicted of driving while suspended at least six times, state police said.

A blood test of Moore, which was obtained through a search warrant due to his injuries, indicated Moore had benzoylecgonine, fentanyl and norfentanyl in his blood at the time of the draw on Oct. 16.

A second search warrant was obtained and executed for the contents of Moore’s vehicle, which yielded a large amount of drug paraphernalia, state police said.

A Vehicle Collision Reconstruction was completed by a Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist. The specialist determined that the collision occurred due to Moore failing to negotiate a left curve in the roadway.

Moore reportedly allowed his vehicle to leave his lane, cross over a center turning lane and into the eastbound lane, striking the oncoming Toyota 4Runner.

Moore failed to lift on the throttle, brake, or steer to avoid the collision, according to the report.

Further, it was determined that the amount of fentanyl in Moore’s blood would have been a huge factor in him not controlling his vehicle, state police said.