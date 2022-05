CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion have identified a Clarion couple who were killed in a motorcycle accident on River Hill (U.S. Route 322) late Wednesday night. Police said the crash occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 25, as 46-year-old John J. Jaehn, of Clarion, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Route 322 just north of […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/breaking-news-police-id-clarion-county-couple-killed-in-motorcycle-crash/