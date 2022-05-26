UNION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man was killed on Wednesday afternoon after his car rear-ended a dump truck near a construction zone on Interstate 80 in Union Township, Jefferson County. DuBois-based State Police said the accident happened around 4:22 p.m. when 24-year-old Corey D. O’Donnell, of Brookville, was traveling on Interstate 80 East near mile marker 74 and […]

