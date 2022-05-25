JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – A portion of Interstate 80 in Clarion and Jefferson counties is closed due a multi-vehicle accident. PennDOT’s Tina Gibbs said I-80 East is closed between Exit 70 (US 322 – STRATTANVILLE) and Exit 78 (PA 36 – SIGEL/BROOKVILLE). A representative of DuBois-based State Police said the accident happened late Wednesday afternoon near a construction work […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/updated-multi-vehicle-accident-shuts-down-interstate-80/