Jack Allen Schultz, 81, of New Bethlehem, passed away Monday, May 23, 2022, resting peacefully in his home. He was born in Kittanning on October 13, 1940, to the late Veto and Sarabelle (Anderson) Schultz. He was married on May 27, 1967, to Paulette (Gahagen) Schultz and she survives. He is also survived by a sister, Sharon (Ken) Shuman of […]

