Herbert Axel Palm Jr. age 85 of Route 219 Brockway, PA; died on Sunday May 22, 2022 at his residence. Born on May 31, 1936 in DuBois, PA; he was the son of the late Herbert A. and Mildred Carlson Palm Sr. On January 1, 1958 he was married to Gloria Brown and she survives. Retired, Herb had been been […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/herbert-axel-palm-jr/