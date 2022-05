Gary N. “Weasel” Martin, 70, of Brookville, died the evening of Friday, May 20, 2022 at Penn Highlands Brookville. Born in Brookville on July 10, 1951, he was the son of the late Norman L. “Bob” and Jean L. Park Martin. He attended Summerville School and was a 1969 graduate of Brookville High School. Furthering his education he received his […]

