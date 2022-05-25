Lawrence Township
- Police were called to two domestic disturbances May 24 at a Clearfield business. During the incidents, a male reportedly threatened a female employee while she was at work. He was taken into custody on a probation violation with charges of stalking and disorderly conduct pending.
- Police responded to a DUI crash April 2 on Washington Avenue in Hyde. According to police, the driver of a white Ford Escape was traveling north when her vehicle crossed the opposing lane and impacted the embankment before it overturned. The female was ejected through the windshield; she was subsequently transported by ambulance and LifeFlight to Penn Highlands DuBois for treatment. The investigation is currently ongoing, as evidence indicates the female driver was under the influence at the time of the crash.