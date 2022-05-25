CLEARFIELD – On Saturday, June 11, a fundraiser event will benefit the Clearfield Skatepark, located at 424 Mill Rd., Clearfield.

“Skate and Donate” will take place between 2 p.m. and dark, and will help raise funds for various activities, including a Skate School.

The school will teach kids skatepark etiquette, as well as introduce basic-level knowledge. There’s also plans for a “Best Run” contest.

Event day featured food vendors will include Stromboli Land, Chefy Pies, Insideout Cookies and Country Butcher.

Additionally, items – such as a basketball hoop, grill and more – will be part of a silent auction.