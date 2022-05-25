PITTSBURGH – A DuBois man has pleaded guilty in federal court to violating federal narcotics laws related to a nine-month Title III wiretap investigation into drug trafficking in and around the counties of Jefferson, Clearfield and Allegheny, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung.

Brent Coder, age 55, pleaded guilty to three counts related to the possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand.

Coder was one of 47 defendants charged in six related indictments as part of the Return to Sender investigation.

In connection with the guilty plea, the court was advised that on August 19, 2020, Coder sold another individual two ounces of methamphetamine for $2,300.

On Sept.17, 2020, Coder was stopped by Pennsylvania State Police troopers on the way to a drug transaction, and 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine was seized from his vehicle.

Coder consented to a search of his residence, and an additional quantity of methamphetamine and a handgun were seized.

Finally, on Aug. 31, 2021, federal agents seized over 400 grams of methamphetamine and four firearms during a search of Coder’s residence.

Wiegand scheduled sentencing for Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. The law provides for a maximum total sentence of not less than 10 years to a maximum of life in prison, a fine not to exceed $10,000,000, or both.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Pending sentencing, the court ordered the defendant remain in custody. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jonathan D. Lusty and Michael R. Ball are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Drug Enforcement Administration led the multi-agency investigation of this case, which also included the U.S. Postal Service – Office of Inspector General, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Internal Revenue Services, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police, and Pennsylvania State Police.

Also assisting were the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Clearfield County District Attorney’s Office and the Clarion Borough Police Department.

This prosecution is a result of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles high-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs and transnational criminal organizations that threaten communities throughout the United States.

OCDETF uses a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.