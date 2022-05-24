HARRISBURG – C. Alan Walker of Clearfield received this year’s Distinguished Citizen of the Commonwealth Award, which is presented by the Pennsylvania Society.

The award was presented to Walker at a ceremony in the Rotunda of the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Thursday, and is given to an individual who’s impacted economic development in Pennsylvania.

Walker served as the secretary for the state Department of Community and Economic Development from 2010 to 2014 under then-Governor Tom Corbett.

“I’m honored and humbled,” Walker said in his acceptance speech, noting he understood the significance because his father, the late Ray Walker, was also a recipient of the award in 2002.

In closing, Walker shared the words of Gandhi, “Be the person you want the world to be,” and also gave a glimpse into his upbringing.

“… Growing up in a mining village in the 1950’s, it was all about faith, family and friends. That’s still what it is all about.

So, on behalf of the dear hearts and gentle people of the Village of Bigler and a very loving and supportive wife and family, I proudly accept this award.”

The Pennsylvania Society is a non-profit, charitable organization with over 2,000 members around the commonwealth, the United States and the world.

The society provides members fellowship with Pennsylvanians who share a deep affection for Pennsylvania, pride in giving back to the commonwealth and a commitment to civil engagement.