CLEARFIELD – The Presbyterian Church of Clearfield recently updated its carillon system in its bell tower, which rings out daily in Downtown Clearfield.

The new state-of-the-art system can be customized in many ways. The bells chime the hour and hymns are played on the half hour daily from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Daily at 8:30 a.m., patriotic music is played and at 6:30 p.m. Ukrainian hymns are played in a show of support for those who are suffering in Ukraine. Sunday evenings at 9 p.m., the new carillon system plays Taps.

Members of the Presbyterian Church of Clearfield hope that the music played throughout the day is a blessing to those who hear it.

For more information about the church, it’s worship information and upcoming events, visit www.ClearfieldPresbyterian.org or call 814-765-3081.