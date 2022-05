N. Eugene ‘Minnie’ Morgan, 92, of Clearfield died on Friday, May 20, 2022 at his daughter’s home in Gibsonia. He was born on January 16, 1930 in Grampian, a son of the late Norman C. and Ada Marie (Clark) Morgan. Mr. Morgan was a truck driver for Brown Brothers and also Penn Traffic, retiring in 1995. He was a member […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/n-eugene-minnie-morgan/