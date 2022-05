John Leroy Minich, 76, died on Saturday morning, May 21, 2022, at the Holidaysburg Veteran’s Home in Holidaysburg, Pa. Born on July 8, 1945, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Donald W. and Mary C. (Himes) Minich. He worked at Rola Jensen in Punxsutawney. He served his country with the U S Army from October 8, 1965 […]

