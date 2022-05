These muffins are great for a quick breakfast for those who are always on the go! Ingredients: 3 cups flour 2 1/4 cups sugar 1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder 1 1/2 teaspoons salt 1 1/2 cups vegetable oil 1 1/2 cups milk 3 eggs 1/2 teaspoon almond extract 1 1/2 tablespoons poppy seeds Steps: -Preheat the oven to 350°. Line […]

