Gwen Vinroe Coltz, O.D., LLC, in Clarion, currently has an opening for a PartoTime Receptionist/Optician. This position would work 3 Days per week, no evenings or weekends. Experience preferred but will train. $12.00 to $15.00/hour commensurate with experience. Duties include scheduling, frame adjustment, and sales. To apply, please email your resume to DoctorColtz@outlook.com or send via USPS to: Dr. Coltz […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-part-time-receptionist-optician/