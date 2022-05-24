CLEARFIELD – The school year for Clearfield Area School District is winding down, but that doesn’t mean that the staff is any less busy.

During Monday’s school board meeting, several staff members updated the board on various end-of-year events, including graduation and helping students prepare for next year.

The board also approved the tentative agreement with Clearfield Education Support Professionals Association (CESPA) for July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2027.

Superintendent Terry Struble said that CESPA will be meeting Thursday to review and approve and so the district is not willing to give much more information until the next meeting in June.

In other business, the board approved for the Summer Food Service program to operate at the Clearfield Area Elementary School, beginning June 6 through July 29 and at the Clearfield Area Junior-Senior High school from Aug. 1-19. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

It was noted that an additional site might be added by the Salvation Army, and more information will be provided, if needed.

On June 1, students in grades 6-11 will get their schedules and have a “move up” day where they will follow the schedule for next year and meet their teachers and classmates.

It was noted that this is especially a valuable experience for the sixth-grade students moving from CES to the junior-senior high school.

June 2 is Graduation Day for seniors at the stadium of the Bison Sports Complex at 7 p.m., weather permitting.

Board member Tim Morgan asked the other board members to consider reducing the number of meetings through the summer, either by combination of the committee and voting meetings or perhaps holding one meeting via Zoom due to the rising cost of fuel.