JEFFERSON CO., Pa. – Gas prices are 18 cents higher in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.700 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Jefferson County drivers are paying an average of $4.694 a gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. In Clarion County, the standard price is $4.705. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $4.700 Average price […]

