CLEARFIELD – Drug charges are pending against a wanted area man who is now behind bars after a civilian tip led Lawrence Township police to his location.

According to a department news release, on May 21, information was received that Cody J. Ogden, 35, had been outside Snappy’s Convenience Store and was known to frequent the business.

At the scene, police located a vehicle matching the provided description as well as Ogden. He reportedly attempted to provide a false name but was recognized by officers.

He was found in possession of crystal methamphetamine. In the rear of his vehicle were a 12-gauge shotgun and BB gun, which had been painted to resemble a handgun, police said.

Ogden was transported to Clearfield County Jail on outstanding warrants and a search warrant was executed on his vehicle, which allegedly turned up additional crystal meth.