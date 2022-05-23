CLEARFIELD – A popular summertime concert series will soon be returning to Downtown Clearfield.

Grab your lawn chair or blanket, and enjoy live music Friday nights, from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m., under the gazebo at Lower Witmer Park.

Concerts, which begin in June and run until early September, feature area performers and this year will raise funds for Boxes of Hope.

This Mill Hall-based ministry provides care packages to encourage and support women with breast cancer.

Boxes of Hope was founded in 2019 by Traci Fotorny, who fought her own battle in 2017-2018, and won.

A year later, she sent a care package to a breast cancer patient who expressed: “It was like you sent me a box of hope.”

And so, Fotorny’s ministry was born, and in July of 2021, it became a 501(c)3 non-profit organization.

Today, care packages and mastectomy pillows continue to be sent all over the United States so women know “they are not alone”

“The Corner Concert Series is proud to support such a powerful and needed ministry,” says Steve Albert, organizer.

“It makes a real impact in the lives of women all over the country … so come enjoy great music and give to a great charity.”

Please visit the Boxes of Hope Web site at: https://boh4bc.org/, or contact by phone at 570-502-2524 or e-mail info@boh4bc.org.

The 2022 Corner Concert Schedule is as follows:

June 3 – Joe Quick

June 10 – Ride The Song

June 17 – Hell Bent

June 24 – Heavenbound

July 1 – Twin Reverb

July 8 – Over The Influence

July 15 – Mr. Pocket

July 22 – Second Chance

July 29 – Not Ashamed

Aug. 5 – The Rocket Blasters

Aug. 12 – The Extra Miles

Aug. 19 – Hard Tack

Aug. 26 – Lone Crow Rebellion

Sept. 2 – Scott McCracken

Sept. 9 – Heather Olson

The schedule is subject to change, and in the event of inclement weather, concerts will be cancelled.

“Like” and “Follow” the Corner Concert Series on Facebook for the most up-to-date event information.