It is with a mixture of sadness and joy that the Nelson family announces the home going of Rev. Luther (Luke) A. Nelson, Sr. Luke passed from this life on May 21, 2022, after a short and heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born October 6, 1938, in Bridgetown, New Jersey, to George Nelson and Rose Nelson (Davis) who […]

