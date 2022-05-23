CLEARFIELD – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Clearfield County Maintenance announces the following work schedule for the week of May 23 – May 27, weather permitting.

Motorists should travel with extra caution in these and all work areas. Motorists should be aware that due to the nature of highway maintenance and emergency work, crews could be working on any highway at any time of the day or night.

Clearfield County 0220

Bridge Cleaning:

? Various State Routes throughout the Glen Hope and Patchinville area

Bridge Repairs:

? State Route: 3022 (Berwindale)

Brushing:

? State Route: 2007 (Ashland)

Crack Seal:

? State Route: 4006 (Luthersburg to Troutville)

? State Route: 4011 (Oklahoma-Salem Road)

?State Route: 4015 (Dubois)

Ditching:

? State Route: 0253 (Allemans to Janesville)

? State Route: 0453 (Viola Pike)

Mill and Fill:

? State Route: 4006 (Luthersburg to Troutville)

? State Route: 4011 (Oklahoma-Salem Road)

? State Route: 4015 (Dubois)

Mowing:

? Various Islands and State Routes throughout the County

Pipe Flushing:

? State Route: 0253 (Allemans to Janesville)

? State Route: 0453 (Viola Pike)

? State Route: 2014 (Ashland)

? State Route: 2024 (West Decatur to Glen Richey)

Pipe Replacement:

? State Route: 0053 (Morrisdale to County Line)

? State Route: 1006 (Goshen Road)

? State Route: 2012 (New Millport)

Pipe Trench Patching:

? State Route: 3010 (Gill Hollow Road)

Sign Upgrade:

? State Route: 0879 (Keewaydin to Grampian)

Motorists are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA Web site.

