Paul “Pat” O. Hanley, 90, of Punxsutawney, died on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Punxsutawney Area Hospital. He was born on April 1, 1932, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late George Clarence Hanley and Maude Marie (Reesman) Hanley. On June 16, 1956, he married the former Catherine Dorothy “Dot” (Pisarcik). Dot survives and resides in Punxsutawney. A lifelong resident […]

